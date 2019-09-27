Athletics Australia have today announced a team of 57 athletes for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September – 6 October.

The team for the 17th edition of the World Championships is the second largest to represent Australia.

"It's an exciting team," said Head of High Performance and Coaching, Christian Malcolm. "There's a mix and blend within the team. We've got experience there but also a lot of youngsters coming through. I'm really excited to see how they perform, really."

Headlining the team are Commonwealth Games high jump champion Brandon Starc (IAAF world rank No. 2) and Kelsey-Lee Barber (IAAF world rank No. 2), who will both arrive after second place finishes at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich.

Australian team for Doha

MEN

100m: Rohan Browning

400m: Steven Solomon

800m: Peter Bol, Luke Mathews

1500m: Ryan Gregson, Stewart McSweyn, Matthew Ramsden

5000m: Morgan McDonald, Stewart McSweyn, Patrick Tiernan

10,000m: Harry Summers

Marathon: Julian Spence

3000m steeplechase: Ben Buckingham

110m hurdles: Nicholas Hough

High jump: Joel Baden, Brandon Starc

Long jump: Henry Frayne, Darcy Roper, Henry Smith

Discus: Matthew Denny

20km race walk: Dane Bird-Smith, Rhydian Cowley

4x400m: Alex Beck, Murray Goodwin, Tyler Gunn, Ian Halpin, Steven Solomon

WOMEN

400m: Bendere Oboya

800m: Catriona Bisset, Morgan Mitchell

1500m: Georgia Griffith, Linden Hall, Jessica Hull

5000m: Melissa Duncan

10,000m: Sinead Diver, Ellie Pashley

Marathon: Rochelle Rodgers

3000m steeplechase: Paige Campbell, Genevieve LaCaze, Georgia Winkcup

100m hurdles: Brianna Beahan

400m hurdles: Lauren Boden, Sarah Carli, Sara Klein

High jump: Nicola McDermott

Pole vault: Elizaveta Parnova

Long jump: Brooke Stratton

Javelin: Kelsey-Lee Barber

20km race walk: Katie Hayward, Jemima Montag

50km race walk: Claire Woods

4x100m: Melissa Breen, Maddie Coates, Kristie Edwards, Nana Adoma Owusu-Afriyie

4x400m: Ellie Beer, Rebecca Bennett, Lauren Boden, Bendere Oboya, Gabriella O'Grady, Caitlin Sargent-Jones

