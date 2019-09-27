Athletics Australia have today announced a team of 57 athletes for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September – 6 October.
The team for the 17th edition of the World Championships is the second largest to represent Australia.
"It's an exciting team," said Head of High Performance and Coaching, Christian Malcolm. "There's a mix and blend within the team. We've got experience there but also a lot of youngsters coming through. I'm really excited to see how they perform, really."
Headlining the team are Commonwealth Games high jump champion Brandon Starc (IAAF world rank No. 2) and Kelsey-Lee Barber (IAAF world rank No. 2), who will both arrive after second place finishes at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich.
Australian team for Doha
MEN
100m: Rohan Browning
400m: Steven Solomon
800m: Peter Bol, Luke Mathews
1500m: Ryan Gregson, Stewart McSweyn, Matthew Ramsden
5000m: Morgan McDonald, Stewart McSweyn, Patrick Tiernan
10,000m: Harry Summers
Marathon: Julian Spence
3000m steeplechase: Ben Buckingham
110m hurdles: Nicholas Hough
High jump: Joel Baden, Brandon Starc
Long jump: Henry Frayne, Darcy Roper, Henry Smith
Discus: Matthew Denny
20km race walk: Dane Bird-Smith, Rhydian Cowley
4x400m: Alex Beck, Murray Goodwin, Tyler Gunn, Ian Halpin, Steven Solomon
WOMEN
400m: Bendere Oboya
800m: Catriona Bisset, Morgan Mitchell
1500m: Georgia Griffith, Linden Hall, Jessica Hull
5000m: Melissa Duncan
10,000m: Sinead Diver, Ellie Pashley
Marathon: Rochelle Rodgers
3000m steeplechase: Paige Campbell, Genevieve LaCaze, Georgia Winkcup
100m hurdles: Brianna Beahan
400m hurdles: Lauren Boden, Sarah Carli, Sara Klein
High jump: Nicola McDermott
Pole vault: Elizaveta Parnova
Long jump: Brooke Stratton
Javelin: Kelsey-Lee Barber
20km race walk: Katie Hayward, Jemima Montag
50km race walk: Claire Woods
4x100m: Melissa Breen, Maddie Coates, Kristie Edwards, Nana Adoma Owusu-Afriyie
4x400m: Ellie Beer, Rebecca Bennett, Lauren Boden, Bendere Oboya, Gabriella O'Grady, Caitlin Sargent-Jones
Athletics Australia for the IAAF