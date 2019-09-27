British Athletics has announced a team of 72 athletes for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September – 6 October.
Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith heads to Doha as a triple European champion from 2018 and IAAF Diamond League runner-up this year over 200m while heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson has earned medals at every major championships she has attended since the last World Championships on home soil in London two years ago.
Three of the four men on Britain’s gold-medal-winning 4x100m quartet from the 2017 World Championships – Adam Gemili, CJ Ujah and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – are on the team for Doha.
European champions Laura Muir, Zharnel Hughes and Matthew Hudson-Smith are also on the team, alongside world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi and European indoor champion Shelayna Oskan-Clarke.
British Athletics will consider any invites for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in line with their selection policy.
“In the 72 athletes, I truly believe we have selected the strongest team possible to compete for medals on the global stage,” said BA’s performance director Neil Black. “The team is full of world-class athletes who, over the past two years since we were hosts in London, have proven that they belong on the global stage.
British team for Doha
MEN
100m: Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes
200m: Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes
400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rabah Yousif
800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Jamie Webb
1500m: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman
5000m: Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Marc Scott
3000m steeplechase: Zak Seddon
110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi
400m hurdles: Chris McAlister
Pole vault: Harry Coppell
Triple jump: Ben Williams
Hammer: Nick Miller
Decathlon: Tim Duckworth
Marathon: Callum Hawkins
20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson
50km race walk: Cameron Corbishley, Dominic King
4x100m: Ojie Edoburun, Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, CJ Ujah
4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Toby Harries, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Lee Thompson, Rabah Yousif
WOMEN
100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip
200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Jodie Williams
400m: Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen
800m: Alexandra Bell, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp
1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie
5000m: Jessica Judd, Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman
10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell
3000m steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Rosie Clarke, Aimee Pratt
100m hurdles: Cindy Ofili
400m hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessica Turner
High jump: Morgan Lake
Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw
Long jump: Abigail Irozuru, Shara Proctor
Shot put: Sophie McKinna
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Marathon: Tish Jones, Charlotte Purdue
4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip
4x400m: Finette Agyapong, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Laviai Nielsen, Jessica Turner, Jodie Williams