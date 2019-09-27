British Athletics has announced a team of 72 athletes for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September – 6 October.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith heads to Doha as a triple European champion from 2018 and IAAF Diamond League runner-up this year over 200m while heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson has earned medals at every major championships she has attended since the last World Championships on home soil in London two years ago.

Three of the four men on Britain’s gold-medal-winning 4x100m quartet from the 2017 World Championships – Adam Gemili, CJ Ujah and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – are on the team for Doha.

European champions Laura Muir, Zharnel Hughes and Matthew Hudson-Smith are also on the team, alongside world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi and European indoor champion Shelayna Oskan-Clarke.

British Athletics will consider any invites for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in line with their selection policy.

“In the 72 athletes, I truly believe we have selected the strongest team possible to compete for medals on the global stage,” said BA’s performance director Neil Black. “The team is full of world-class athletes who, over the past two years since we were hosts in London, have proven that they belong on the global stage.

British team for Doha

MEN

100m: Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

200m: Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes

400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rabah Yousif

800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Jamie Webb

1500m: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5000m: Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Marc Scott

3000m steeplechase: Zak Seddon

110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi

400m hurdles: Chris McAlister

Pole vault: Harry Coppell

Triple jump: Ben Williams

Hammer: Nick Miller

Decathlon: Tim Duckworth

Marathon: Callum Hawkins

20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

50km race walk: Cameron Corbishley, Dominic King

4x100m: Ojie Edoburun, Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, CJ Ujah

4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Toby Harries, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Lee Thompson, Rabah Yousif

WOMEN

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Jodie Williams

400m: Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen

800m: Alexandra Bell, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp

1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie

5000m: Jessica Judd, Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman

10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell

3000m steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Rosie Clarke, Aimee Pratt

100m hurdles: Cindy Ofili

400m hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessica Turner

High jump: Morgan Lake

Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw

Long jump: Abigail Irozuru, Shara Proctor

Shot put: Sophie McKinna

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Marathon: Tish Jones, Charlotte Purdue

4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip

4x400m: Finette Agyapong, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Laviai Nielsen, Jessica Turner, Jodie Williams