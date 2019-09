Japan has selected 55 athletes for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.

The team includes Yusuke Suzuki, the world record-holder in the 20km race walk who will be making his championship 50km debut in Doha, and Toshikazu Yamanishi, the world leader in the 20km race walk.

Most members of the squad that earned bronze in the 4x100m at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 will be back on relay duty in Doha, including the country’s three sub-10-second 100m sprinters: Hakim Sani Brown, Yoshihide Kiryu and Yuki Koike.

Japanese team for Doha

MEN

100m: Yoshihide Kiryu, Yuki Koike, Hakim Sani Brown

200m: Yuki Koike, Kirara Shiraishi, Jun Yamashita

400m: Julian Walsh

Marathon: Yuki Kawauchi, Kohei Mutaoka, Hiroki Yamagishi

110m hurdles: Shunsuke Izumiya, Taio Kanai, Shunno Takayama

400m hurdles: Takatoshi Abe, Masaki Toyoda

High jump: Takashi Eto, Naoto Tobe

Pole vault: Masaki Ejima, Daichi Sawano, Seito Yamamoto

Long jump: Yuki Hashioka, Shotaro Shiroyama, Hibiki Tsuha

20km race walk: Koki Ikeda, Eiki Takahashi, Toshikazu Yamanishi

50km race walk: Hayato Katsuki, Tomohiro Noda, Yusuke Suzuki

4x100m: Aska Cambridge, Yoshihide Kiryu, Yuki Koike, Hakim Sani Brown, Kirara Shiraishi, Shuhei Tada, Jun Yamashita

4x400m and mixed 4x400m: Shota Iizuka, Yoshinobu Imoto, Rikuya Ito, Mitsuki Kawauchi, Kentaro Sato, Tomoya Tamura, Kota Wakabayashi, Julian Walsh

WOMEN

5000m: Tomoka Kimura, Rina Nabeshima, Nozomi Tanaka

10,000m: Rina Nabeshima, Hitomi Niiya, Minami Yamanouchi

Marathon: Ayano Ikemitsu, Madoka Nakano, Mizuki Tanimoto

100m hurdles: Ayako Kimura, Asuka Terada

Javelin: Haruka Kitaguchi, Yuka Sato

20km race walk: Nanako Fujii, Kumiko Okada

50km race walk: Masumi Fuchise

Mixed 4x400m: Seika Aoyama, Nanako Matsumoto, Saki Takashima