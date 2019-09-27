Khalifa International Stadium, venue of the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Getty Images) © Copyright
Follow all the action at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019

The IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 gets underway at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday 27 September and will run until Sunday 6 October.

You can follow all the action on the IAAF website, its associated platforms and via more than 160 broadcasters from around the world.

 

Live coverage

The IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 will be broadcast around the world in more than 160 territories. Fans from all other territories will have access to a live stream on the IAAF's YouTube channel.

And you can listen live, too! Follow the IAAF Production team's audio coverage of every race, jump and throw during each competition session.

 

Website coverage

Live blog (active during competition sessions)

Timetable and results

IAAF app: App Store, Google Play, Amazon appstore
If you already have the app, be sure to download the latest update to benefit from all the features.

Event-by-event previews

Athlete features

Media gallery

 

Social media

Twitter: @iaaforg

Facebook: IAAF World Athletics Club

Instagram: @iaaf_athletics

 

Stats

Athletes

Entry lists: by event and season’s best, by country and event, by event and country

Statistics handbook

World records

Championship records

World leads

2019 world lists

World rankings

Past results

