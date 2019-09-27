Eight world champions and 13 Olympic champions feature on USA’s team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.
Tori Bowie, Kori Carter, Emma Coburn, Phyllis Francis, Justin Gatlin, Sam Kendricks, Brittney Reese and Christian Taylor will defend their world titles.
Wild card entries were also given to newly crowned Diamond League champions Noah Lyles (200m), Ajee Wilson (800m) and Michael Norman (400m), permitting USA to enter four athletes in several events.
Since 1991, the USA has topped the medals table at all but two editions of the IAAF World Championships, including in London two years ago.
US team for Doha
MEN
100m: Chris Belcher, Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin, Michael Rodgers
200m: Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Rodney Rowe
400m: Fred Kerley, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood, Nathan Strother
800m: Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Brannon Kidder, Clayton Murphy
1500m: Ben Blankenship, Matt Centrowitz, Craig Engels
5000m: Paul Chelimo, Hassan Mead, Ben True
10,000m: Shadrack Kipchirchir, Leonard Korir, Lopez Lomong
Marathon: Andrew Epperson, Elkanah Kibet, Ahmed Osman
3000m steeplechase: Andy Bayer, Hillary Bor, Stanley Kebenei
110m hurdles: Devon Allen, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts
400m hurdles: Rai Benjamin, TJ Holmes, Amere Lattin
Decathlon: Solomon Simmons, Devon Williams, Harrison Williams
High jump: Keenon Laine, Shelby McEwen, Jeron Robinson
Pole vault: Zach Bradford, Sam Kendricks, KC Lightfoot, Cole Walsh
Long jump: Jeff Henderson, Trumaine Jefferson, Steffin McCarter
Triple jump: Will Claye, Omar Craddock, Donald Scott, Christian Taylor
Shot put: Ryan Crouser, Darrell Hill, Joe Kovacs
Discus: Mason Finley, Sam Mattis, Brian Williams
Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Conor McCullough, Rudy Winkler
Javelin: Riley Dolezal, Michael Shuey
4x100m: Cravon Gillespie (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
4x400m: Michael Cherry, Wil London (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
Mixed 4x400m: Obichukwu Igbokwe, Tyrell Richard (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
WOMEN
100m: Morolake Akinosun, Tori Bowie, Teahna Daniels, English Gardner
200m: Angie Annelus, Brittany Brown, Dezerea Bryant
400m: Kendall Ellis, Phyllis Francis, Wadeline Jonathas, Shakima Wimbley
800m: Ce'Aira Brown, Hanna Green, Raevyn Rogers, Ajee Wilson
1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Shelby Houlihan, Jenny Simpson
5000m: Elinor Purrier, Rachel Schneider, Karissa Schweizer
10,000m: Marielle Hall, Molly Huddle, Emily Sisson
Marathon: Kelsey Bruce, Carrie Dimoff, Roberta Groner
3000m steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Allie Ostrander, Colleen Quigley
100m hurdles: Nia Ali, Kendra Harrison, Brianna McNeal
400m hurdles: Kori Carter, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Ashley Spencer
Heptathlon: Erica Bougard, Chari Hawkins, Annie Kunz, Kendell Williams
High jump: Tynita Butts, Vashti Cunningham, Inika McPherson
Pole vault: Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte, Jenn Suhr
Long jump: Tori Bowie, Brittney Reese, Shakeela Saunders, Jasmine Todd
Triple jump: Tori Franklin, Keturah Orji
Shot put: Michelle Carter, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen
Discus: Valarie Allman, Kelsey Card, Laulauga Tausaga
Hammer: Brooke Andersen, Gwen Berry, DeAnna Price
Javelin: Ariana Ince, Kara Winger
20km race walk: Maria Michta Coffey
50km race walk: Katie Burnett
4x100m: Dezerea Bryant, Kiara Parker, Caitland Smith (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
4x400m: Jessica Beard, Allyson Felix, Courtney Okolo (plus athletes named in individual sprints)
Mixed 4x400m: Jasmine Blocker (plus athletes named in individual sprints)