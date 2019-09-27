Eight world champions and 13 Olympic champions feature on USA’s team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.

Tori Bowie, Kori Carter, Emma Coburn, Phyllis Francis, Justin Gatlin, Sam Kendricks, Brittney Reese and Christian Taylor will defend their world titles.

Wild card entries were also given to newly crowned Diamond League champions Noah Lyles (200m), Ajee Wilson (800m) and Michael Norman (400m), permitting USA to enter four athletes in several events.

Since 1991, the USA has topped the medals table at all but two editions of the IAAF World Championships, including in London two years ago.

US team for Doha

MEN

100m: Chris Belcher, Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin, Michael Rodgers

200m: Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Rodney Rowe

400m: Fred Kerley, Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood, Nathan Strother

800m: Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Brannon Kidder, Clayton Murphy

1500m: Ben Blankenship, Matt Centrowitz, Craig Engels

5000m: Paul Chelimo, Hassan Mead, Ben True

10,000m: Shadrack Kipchirchir, Leonard Korir, Lopez Lomong

Marathon: Andrew Epperson, Elkanah Kibet, Ahmed Osman

3000m steeplechase: Andy Bayer, Hillary Bor, Stanley Kebenei

110m hurdles: Devon Allen, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts

400m hurdles: Rai Benjamin, TJ Holmes, Amere Lattin

Decathlon: Solomon Simmons, Devon Williams, Harrison Williams

High jump: Keenon Laine, Shelby McEwen, Jeron Robinson

Pole vault: Zach Bradford, Sam Kendricks, KC Lightfoot, Cole Walsh

Long jump: Jeff Henderson, Trumaine Jefferson, Steffin McCarter

Triple jump: Will Claye, Omar Craddock, Donald Scott, Christian Taylor

Shot put: Ryan Crouser, Darrell Hill, Joe Kovacs

Discus: Mason Finley, Sam Mattis, Brian Williams

Hammer: Daniel Haugh, Conor McCullough, Rudy Winkler

Javelin: Riley Dolezal, Michael Shuey

4x100m: Cravon Gillespie (plus athletes named in individual sprints)

4x400m: Michael Cherry, Wil London (plus athletes named in individual sprints)

Mixed 4x400m: Obichukwu Igbokwe, Tyrell Richard (plus athletes named in individual sprints)

WOMEN

100m: Morolake Akinosun, Tori Bowie, Teahna Daniels, English Gardner

200m: Angie Annelus, Brittany Brown, Dezerea Bryant

400m: Kendall Ellis, Phyllis Francis, Wadeline Jonathas, Shakima Wimbley

800m: Ce'Aira Brown, Hanna Green, Raevyn Rogers, Ajee Wilson

1500m: Nikki Hiltz, Shelby Houlihan, Jenny Simpson

5000m: Elinor Purrier, Rachel Schneider, Karissa Schweizer

10,000m: Marielle Hall, Molly Huddle, Emily Sisson

Marathon: Kelsey Bruce, Carrie Dimoff, Roberta Groner

3000m steeplechase: Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Allie Ostrander, Colleen Quigley

100m hurdles: Nia Ali, Kendra Harrison, Brianna McNeal

400m hurdles: Kori Carter, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Ashley Spencer

Heptathlon: Erica Bougard, Chari Hawkins, Annie Kunz, Kendell Williams

High jump: Tynita Butts, Vashti Cunningham, Inika McPherson

Pole vault: Sandi Morris, Katie Nageotte, Jenn Suhr

Long jump: Tori Bowie, Brittney Reese, Shakeela Saunders, Jasmine Todd

Triple jump: Tori Franklin, Keturah Orji

Shot put: Michelle Carter, Chase Ealey, Maggie Ewen

Discus: Valarie Allman, Kelsey Card, Laulauga Tausaga

Hammer: Brooke Andersen, Gwen Berry, DeAnna Price

Javelin: Ariana Ince, Kara Winger

20km race walk: Maria Michta Coffey

50km race walk: Katie Burnett

4x100m: Dezerea Bryant, Kiara Parker, Caitland Smith (plus athletes named in individual sprints)

4x400m: Jessica Beard, Allyson Felix, Courtney Okolo (plus athletes named in individual sprints)

Mixed 4x400m: Jasmine Blocker (plus athletes named in individual sprints)