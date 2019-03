The IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019 will be broadcast around the world in these territories. Fans from all other territories will have access to the live stream on the IAAF's YouTube channel.



Live coverage

We're providing several ways to keep on top of all the action in Aarhus.

• Live blog (during the competition)

• Timetable & results

• Event-by-event previews

• Event-by-event reports

• Facts & figures - IAAF World Cross Country Championships statistics resource

• Athlete biographies