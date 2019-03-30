All sorts of fascinating statistics on the past 42 editions of the championships can be found in the IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019 Facts and Figures, which is available to download now as a PDF.

The latest in a series of reference files compiled by statistician Mark Butler ahead of World Athletics Series events, the document includes just about everything you'd like to know about the championships, including lists of all past individual and team medallists, overall placing tables, appearance figures, participation trends and much more.

The IAAF/Mikkeller World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019 will take place on Saturday 30 March.

IAAF