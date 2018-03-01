Following the success of the IAAF World Championships London 2017, British Athletics has today confirmed that eight of the world’s top athletics nations will compete in the inaugural Athletics World Cup London 2018 at the London Stadium on 14-15 July.

Eight of the world’s leading athletics nations – USA, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Poland, China, Germany, France, Jamaica and South Africa – will compete for a $2million prize pot over two evening sessions of athletics.

The competition format features all field and track events up to and including the 1500m. One man and one woman from each nation will be selected in each event in an all-straight final.

To mark 100 years since women were given the right to vote, and as part of the Mayor of London’s #BehindEveryGreatCity campaign, the first edition of the event will see all Nations select a woman as team captain.

“This is one of the exciting innovative events we are seeing in our sport and our thanks go to British Athletics and the Mayor of London for creating it and hosting it,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe. “We have eight lanes, eight top nations, eight teams and a host of world-class athletes lining up in each event to win the trophy and prize pot. This will be a fast-paced and exhilarating experience for athletes and fans.”

World and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk is looking forward to seeing world-class athletics return to the British capital this summer. “The South African team will be there in force and we hope to see fans from all over the world join us in London for what will be an amazing competition,” he said.

