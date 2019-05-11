A giant countdown clock located in the city centre of Gdynia shows that there is just one year until the world’s best road runners line up on the Kosciuszko Square to compete in the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on a course that finishes on the city beach.

“The life blood of our sport is amazing events that create the best possible stage for our athletes to shine and we are hugely excited about the World Half Marathon Championships coming up in Gdynia that are now just one year away,” said IAAF CEO Jon Ridgeon.

“Poland has been a very reliable and experienced organiser of world athletics competitions in recent years and we are very much looking forward to another unique event. The city has really embraced the event and is not only introducing innovations such as a spectacular finish on the beach, but are also using the event to inspire the population of Poland to get active through the creation of a mass participation event.”

With the clock ticking and the race date of 29 March 2020 already within sight, Gdynia recently delivered a taster of what can be expected at the World Half Marathon Championships.

This year’s annual Gdynia Half Marathon, held on 17 March 2019, was used as the testing ground for the brand new course and unique finish line area located on the sandy beach in the heart of ‘the city of dreams and sea’.

Norway’s Sondre Nordstad Moen, returning from injury, won the race with an outstanding solo performance in the windy conditions in 1:01:18, proving that the course allows for fast running.

“We are happy to have tested the new course and this amazing finish location,” said Michał Drelich, head of the local organising committee. “Both proved to work well which makes us even more excited for the coming 12 months. Some lessons have already been taken and I can guarantee runners from all over the world are going to have unforgettable memories from their visit to Gdynia next year.”

Registration for the mass race will be launched on 1 May 2019. Up to 20,000 runners from around the world are expected to line up on the start.

