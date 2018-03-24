The Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) has named the host nation’s team for the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 on 24 March.

The top four men and women from the Spanish Half Marathon Championships in Melilla in January gained automatic selection. Men’s winner Houssame Eddine Benabbou will be joined on the team by the three men who followed him across the line in Melilla: Camilo Raul Santiago, Jaume Leiva and Juan Perez.

They will be joined by two more experienced runners: two-time European cross-country silver medallist Ayad Lamdassem and 2004 Olympian Carles Castillejo.

Teresa Urbina, Elena Loyo, Irene Pelayo and Marta Esteban secured their place on the women’s team by finishing in the top four at the Spanish Half Marathon Championships.

Trihas Gebre, who clocked a half marathon PB of 1:09:57 in Valencia last year, and Marta Galimany, who competed at the 2016 World Half Marathon Championships, have also been named on the team.

This year’s event will be the 23rd edition of the championships and the second time it has been held in Spain, following the 1996 edition in Palma de Mallorca. Spain has won four medals to date, taking men’s team silver in 1995 and 1996 and women’s team bronze in 1995 and 1998.

RFEA for the IAAF

Spanish team for Valencia

Men: Houssame Eddine Benabbou, Carles Castillejo, Ayad Lamdassem, Jaume Leiva, Juan Antonio Perez, Camilo Santiago

Women: Marta Esteban, Marta Galimany, Trihas Gebre, Elena Loyo, Irene Pelayo, Teresa Urbina