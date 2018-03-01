British Athletics today announced a team of 31 for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 from 1-4 March.

Reigning European indoor champions Laura Muir, Asha Philip and Andrew Pozzi confirmed their places with victory at the SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham – the same venue as the World Championships – last weekend. Muir will be at the centre of attention throughout the championships as she chases the 1500m/3000m double.

They will be joined by another champion from last weekend: Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth long jump gold medallist Greg Rutherford who has been given a host nation slot to compete at the championships.

Fellow British indoor champions CJ Ujah, Eilidh Doyle, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Jake Wightman and Eilish McColgan also had their selection confirmed while Katarina Johnson-Thompson has accepted an IAAF invite to compete in the pentathlon.

Lee Thompson is one of eight handed their senior British debut having won the national 400m title at the weekend while fellow newcomer Hannah Williams is the youngest member of team aged 19 after being named as part of the women’s 4x400m squad.

Daryll Neita, Zoey Clark, Chris O’Hare and David King have all also been selected to represent Britain again six months after the IAAF World Championships in London.

Other athletes selected by way of the host nation status include Robbie Grabarz and Morgan Lake in the high jump and Elliot Giles in the 800m.

“This year is an amazing year for our athletes on the international stage and we are looking forward to seeing how they perform across 2018," said Neil Black, Performance Director at British Athletics. "We are delighted that the IAAF World Indoor Championships are being held in Birmingham, where we have just successfully hosted our British Championships, and we are certain it will be a great event for those selected – the home crowd will certainly play its part."

The British team for Birmingham

Men -

60m: CJ Ujah, Andrew Robertson

400m: Lee Thompson

800m: Elliot Giles

1500m: Jake Wightman, Chris O’Hare

3000m: Jonathan Davies

60m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi, David King

High jump: Robbie Grabarz

Long jump: Greg Rutherford

4x400m: Lee Thompson, Jamal Rhoden-Stevens, Grant Plenderleith, Owen Smith, Sebastian Rodger, Efe Okoro

Women -

60m: Asha Philip, Daryll Neita

400m: Eilidh Doyle, Zoey Clark

800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Mhairi Hendry

1500m: Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir

3000m: Laura Muir, Eilish McColgan

60m hurdles: Marilyn Nwawulor

High jump: Morgan Lake

Pentathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

4x400m relay:

Eilidh Doyle, Zoey Clark, Amy Allcock, Anyika Onuora, Meghan Beesley, Hannah Williams

British Athletics for the IAAF