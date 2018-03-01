Pole vault world record holder Renaud Lavillenie and world decathlon champion Kevin Mayer lead the French squad for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 on 1-4 March.

Lavillenie will be chasing a third world indoor title to add to his triumphs in 2012 and 2016. The 31-year-old will arrive in Birmingham with a 5.90m season's best, the second highest vault of the season.

Mayer, 26, took the European indoor heptathlon title last year and silver in 2013. He also captures silver in the decathlon at the 2016 Olympic Games.

French team for Birmingham

Men -

60m hurdles: Aurel Manga, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde

Pole vault: Renaud Lavillenie

Heptathlon: Ruben Gado, Kevin Mayer

Women -

60m: Carolle Zahi

Pole vault: Ninon Guillon-Romarin

Pentathlon: Ida Antoinette Nana Djimou

