Sprinter Tatjana Pinto, middle distance standout Konstanze Klosterhalfen and triple jumper Max Hess lead a German squad of 21 to the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 from 1-4 March.

Pinto will arrive as the third fastest in the world this year in the 60m at 7.06 while Klosterhalfen is hot off of a national record of 8:36.01 in the 3000m, the equal-second fastest in 2018.

Hess meanwhile is the reigning world indoor silver medallist and 2016 European champion outdoors.

German team for Birmingham

Men -

60m: Michael Pohl, Peter Emelieze*

3000m: Richard Ringer, Clemens Bleistein

60m hurdles: Erik Balnuweit

High jump: Mateusz Przybylko

Pole vault: Raphael Holzdeppe

Triple jump: Max Hess

Shot put: David Storl

Heptathlon: Kai Kazmirek

Women -

60m: Tatjana Pinto, Yasmin Kwadwo

400m: Nadine Gonska

1500m: Diana Sujew, Hanna Klein

3000m: Konstanze Klosterhalfen

60m hurdles: Cindy Roleder, Ricarda Lobe

Pole vault: Lisa Ryzih

Long jump: Alexandra Wester

Triple jump: Neele Eckhardt

*pending fitness