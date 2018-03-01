Sprinter Tatjana Pinto, middle distance standout Konstanze Klosterhalfen and triple jumper Max Hess lead a German squad of 21 to the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 from 1-4 March.
Pinto will arrive as the third fastest in the world this year in the 60m at 7.06 while Klosterhalfen is hot off of a national record of 8:36.01 in the 3000m, the equal-second fastest in 2018.
Hess meanwhile is the reigning world indoor silver medallist and 2016 European champion outdoors.
German team for Birmingham
60m: Michael Pohl, Peter Emelieze*
3000m: Richard Ringer, Clemens Bleistein
60m hurdles: Erik Balnuweit
High jump: Mateusz Przybylko
Pole vault: Raphael Holzdeppe
Triple jump: Max Hess
Shot put: David Storl
Heptathlon: Kai Kazmirek
60m: Tatjana Pinto, Yasmin Kwadwo
400m: Nadine Gonska
1500m: Diana Sujew, Hanna Klein
3000m: Konstanze Klosterhalfen
60m hurdles: Cindy Roleder, Ricarda Lobe
Pole vault: Lisa Ryzih
Long jump: Alexandra Wester
Triple jump: Neele Eckhardt