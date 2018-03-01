Twenty global medallists, including defending world indoor champions Brittney Reese, Vashti Cunningham and Marquis Dendy, highlight the US team's roster for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 from 1-4 March.

In total, the 49 athletes on the roster have won a combined 53 medals at Olympic, world indoor and world outdoor competitions.

Christian Coleman is fresh off a pending world record in the men’s 60m after winning his first national indoor title in 6.34 last weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 2017 world 100m silver medallist will look for his first gold at a major international championship. The second-most recent record-setter, Sharika Nelvis, leads the women’s 60m hurdles after setting a 7.70 national record, also in Albuquerque.

With three world indoor, four world outdoor and one Olympic gold medal, Brittney Reese looks to defend her 2016 long jump gold as the team's most decorated athlete. Among the other stalwart stars on the roster include 2016 Olympic, 2016 world indoor and 2017 world outdoor pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris; 100m hurdles world record holder Keni Harrison in the 60m hurdles, 110m hurdles world record holder and 2012 Olympic champion Aries Merritt in the 60m hurdles, 2017 world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks.

Note that additional athletes could be added as wild card entries pending the conclusion of the World Indoor Tour on Sunday in Glasgow.

US team for Birmingham

Men -

60m: Christian Coleman, Ronnie Baker

400m: Michael Cherry, Aldrich Bailey Jr

800m: Donavan Brazier, Drew Windle

1500m: Ben Blankenship, Craig Engels

3000m: Paul Chelimo, Shadrack Kipchirchir

60m hurdles: Jarret Eaton, Aries Merritt

Pole vault: Scott Houston, Sam Kendricks

Long jump: Jarrion Lawson, Marquis Dendy

Triple jump; Will Claye, Chris Carter

Shot put: Ryan Whiting, Darrell Hill

Heptathlon: Zachery Ziemek

4x400m relay: Vernon Norwood, Paul Dedewo, Fred Kerley, Marqueze Washington

Women -

60m: Javianne Oliver, Destiny Carter

400m: Courtney Okolo, Shakima Wimbley

800m: Ajee’ Wilson, Raevyn Rogers

1500m: Shelby Houlihan, Colleen Quigley

3000m: Shelby Houlihan, Katherine Mackey

60m hurdles: Sharika Nelvis; Kendra Harrison

High jump: Vashti Cunningham

Pole vault: Katie Nageotte, Sandi Morris

Long jump: Brittney Reese, Quanesha Burks

Shot put: Daniella Hill, Jeneva Stevens

Pentathlon: Kendell Williams, Erica Bougard

4x400m relay: Phyllis Francis, Georganne Moline, Quanera Hayes, Joanna Atkins