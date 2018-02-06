Kim Collins will make his seventh appearance at the PSD Bank Meeting when he lines up for the 60m at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Dusseldorf on 6 February 2018.

The 41-year-old from St Kitts and Nevis first competed in the German city in 2011, winning with a national record of 6.52. That mark also stood as a meeting record until it was broken in 2014. Collins went on to achieve two more victories in Dusseldorf, winning in 2015 and 2016.

Collins, the 2003 world 100m champion who set a PB of 9.93 in 2016 at the age of 40, finished a close second in Dusseldorf earlier this year in 6.56, the same time as winner Yunier Perez of Cuba.

“Kim Collins is an extraordinary character on and off the track and has a close connection with the meet and the city,” said meeting director Marc Osenberg.

Organisers for the IAAF