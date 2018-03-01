World bronze medallist Pamela Dutkiewicz and European bronze medallist Gina Lückenkemper will compete at the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe on 3 February, the opening meeting of the IAAF World Indoor Tour.

Dutkiewicz enjoyed a stunning breakthrough during the 2017 indoor season. She reduced her 60m hurdles PB to 7.79 to win the German indoor title and then took the bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships. Outdoors, she won her first 12 races of the summer season and clocked a PB of 12.61 before earning the bronze medal at the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

Lückenkemper sent shockwaves through London’s Olympic Stadium earlier this year when she sped to a lifetime best of 10.95 in the opening round of the 100m at the World Championships. Aged just 20 at the time, Lückenkemper didn’t advance beyond the semifinals in London but was nevertheless delighted to have produced the fastest time by a German woman for 26 years.

Dutkiewicz and Lückenkemper will be joined in Karlsruhe by German compatriot Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch, the 2016 World Indoor Tour high jump winner who went on to finish fourth at the World Championships in London, and pole vault world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie.

