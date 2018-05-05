IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018 logo (IAAF) © Copyright
General News Taicang, China

Broadcast intentions per territory – IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018

Fans from the following territories and countries can tune in to coverage of the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018 on 5-6 May.

Broadcasters per territory

Africa
- Pan Sub-Saharan Africa: Kwese Sport 1, Kwese Sport 2, Kwese Free Sport SA, Kwese Free Sports, Kwese iFlix

Americas
- Brazil: SporTV3
- Canada: cbcsports.ca, FloSports
- Jamaica: TVJ, TVJSN
- Mexico: TDN
- Pan Latin America: ESPN
- USA: NBCSN

Asia
- Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Republic of Korea: IB SPORTS
- Japan: TBS
- India: Star Sports Select 2, SD & HD

Europe
- Balkans: Arena Sport 1, Arena Sport 2
- Denmark: TV2, TV2 Sport, TV2Play
- Italy: Rai Sport + HD

Middle East
- Pan Middle East (UAE): AD 6

Pacific
- New Zealand: SKY Sport 1, SKY Sport 2, SKY Sport 3, SKY Sport 4

