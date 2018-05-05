Fans from the following territories and countries can tune in to coverage of the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018 on 5-6 May.

Broadcasters per territory

Africa

- Pan Sub-Saharan Africa: Kwese Sport 1, Kwese Sport 2, Kwese Free Sport SA, Kwese Free Sports, Kwese iFlix

Americas

- Brazil: SporTV3

- Canada: cbcsports.ca, FloSports

- Jamaica: TVJ, TVJSN

- Mexico: TDN

- Pan Latin America: ESPN

- USA: NBCSN

Asia

- Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Republic of Korea: IB SPORTS

- Japan: TBS

- India: Star Sports Select 2, SD & HD

Europe

- Balkans: Arena Sport 1, Arena Sport 2

- Denmark: TV2, TV2 Sport, TV2Play

- Italy: Rai Sport + HD

Middle East

- Pan Middle East (UAE): AD 6

Pacific

- New Zealand: SKY Sport 1, SKY Sport 2, SKY Sport 3, SKY Sport 4