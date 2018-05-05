Fans from the following territories and countries can tune in to coverage of the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018 on 5-6 May.
Broadcasters per territory
Africa
- Pan Sub-Saharan Africa: Kwese Sport 1, Kwese Sport 2, Kwese Free Sport SA, Kwese Free Sports, Kwese iFlix
Americas
- Brazil: SporTV3
- Canada: cbcsports.ca, FloSports
- Jamaica: TVJ, TVJSN
- Mexico: TDN
- Pan Latin America: ESPN
- USA: NBCSN
Asia
- Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Republic of Korea: IB SPORTS
- Japan: TBS
- India: Star Sports Select 2, SD & HD
Europe
- Balkans: Arena Sport 1, Arena Sport 2
- Denmark: TV2, TV2 Sport, TV2Play
- Italy: Rai Sport + HD
Middle East
- Pan Middle East (UAE): AD 6
Pacific
- New Zealand: SKY Sport 1, SKY Sport 2, SKY Sport 3, SKY Sport 4