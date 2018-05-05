Defending 20km race walk champion Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez leads Mexico’s team for the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018 on 5-6 May.

The 29-year-old made her global championships debut at the 2014 edition of this event, also held in Taicang, where she set a Mexican record of 1:28:48. She won in Rome two years later in a continental record of 1:26:17 and went on to earn silver medals at the 2016 Olympic Games and 2017 World Championships.

Valeria Ortuno, who took bronze in the U20 race in Rome two years ago, will also contest the 20km in what will be her senior championships debut.

Horacio Nava, the 2011 Pan-American Games 50km champion, steps down in distance to form part of a strong quintet in the men’s 20km. He will be joined by Jose Luis Doctor, Jose Ojeda, Ricardo Ortiz and Isaac Palma.

Mexican team for Taicang

Men

20km: Jose Luis Doctor, Horacio Nava, Jose Leyver Ojeda, Ricardo Ortiz, Isaac Palma

U20 10km: Cesar Cordoba, Saul Mena

Women

20km: Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, Valeria Ortuno

U20 10km: Alegna Gonzalez