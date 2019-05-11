Eleven world medallists and three 2016 Olympic medallists feature on the US team for the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, set to take place on 11-12 May.

World 100m champion Tori Bowie, IAAF Diamond League 200m champion Noah Lyles and world indoor 400m champion Courtney Okolo are among the many star names on the squad.

The US team will aim to win a fourth successive golden baton – a prize given to the top performing nation – at the IAAF World Relays, having won it at the first three editions.

US team for Yokohama

Relay teams and orders will be finalised nearer to the time of the competition.

Men

Devon Allen, Christopher Belcher, Donavan Brazier, Cameron Burrell, Michael Cherry, Freddie Crittenden, Paul Dedewo, Ryan Fontenot, Justin Gatlin, Je’Von Hutchison, Fred Kerley, My'Lik Kerley, Josephus Lyles, Noah Lyles, Remontay McClain, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Robinson, Michael Rodgers, Nathan Strother, Ameer Webb, Dontavius Wright, Isiah Young

Women

Joanna Atkins, Olivia Baker, Jessica Beard, Jasmine Blocker, Tori Bowie, Mikiah Brisco, Ce’Aira Brown, Dezerea Bryant, Christina Clemons, Shania Collins, Queen Harrison, Aleia Hobbs, Ashley Henderson, Kyra Jefferson, Jordan Lavender, Sharika Nelvis, Courtney Okolo, Jenna Prandini, Jaide Stepter, Gabby Thomas, Brionna Thomas, Shakima Wimbley