A 19-member team will represent South Africa at the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 on 10-15 July.

The final team, consisting of 13 men and six women, features a number of athletes who will enter their respective disciplines among the favourites for medals.

World U18 champions Sokwakhana Zazini, Zeney van der Walt and Breyton Poole have all been named on the team and will be aiming for back-to-back global crowns in Tampere.

“While South Africa finished 22nd on the medals table at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Junior Championships with three silver medals, we went on to finish top of the table at the IAAF World U18 Championships last year with 11 medals,” said Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana.

“We are confident in this group of young talented athletes, who have all proved they have what it takes to compete against the best in the world at the very highest level of our sport in their age division.”

The country’s leading U18 athletes will concentrate on the CAA African Youth Games to be held in Algiers on 18-28 July, in the build-up to the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires between 6-18 October.

Athletics South Africa for the IAAF

South African team for Tampere

Men

100m: Thando Dlodlo, Tembo Monareng

200m: Thando Dlodlo, Ruben Els

400m: Gabriel Louw, Sokwakhana Zazini

110m hurdles: Silusapho Dingiswayo

400m hurdles: Lourens Steenkamp, Sokwakhana Zazini

High jump: Breyton Poole

Shot put: Kayle Blignaut

Discus: Naas Marais

Javelin: Anro van Eeden

4x100m: Silusapho Dingiswayo, Thando Dlodlo, Ruben Els, Tembo Monareng, Malesela Senona

4x400m: Thando Dlodlo, Gabriel Louw, Tembo Monareng, Lourens Steenkamp, Sokwakhana Zazini

Women

400m: Nicola Gibbon, Marlie Viljoen

800m: Liza Kellerman

400m hurdles: Rogail Joseph, Zeney van der Walt

Shot put: Mieke Strydom

4x400m: Nicola Gibbon, Rogail Joseph, Liza Kellerman, Zeney van der Walt, Marlie Viljoen