A 19-member team will represent South Africa at the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 on 10-15 July.
The final team, consisting of 13 men and six women, features a number of athletes who will enter their respective disciplines among the favourites for medals.
World U18 champions Sokwakhana Zazini, Zeney van der Walt and Breyton Poole have all been named on the team and will be aiming for back-to-back global crowns in Tampere.
“While South Africa finished 22nd on the medals table at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Junior Championships with three silver medals, we went on to finish top of the table at the IAAF World U18 Championships last year with 11 medals,” said Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana.
“We are confident in this group of young talented athletes, who have all proved they have what it takes to compete against the best in the world at the very highest level of our sport in their age division.”
The country’s leading U18 athletes will concentrate on the CAA African Youth Games to be held in Algiers on 18-28 July, in the build-up to the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires between 6-18 October.
Athletics South Africa for the IAAF
South African team for Tampere
Men
100m: Thando Dlodlo, Tembo Monareng
200m: Thando Dlodlo, Ruben Els
400m: Gabriel Louw, Sokwakhana Zazini
110m hurdles: Silusapho Dingiswayo
400m hurdles: Lourens Steenkamp, Sokwakhana Zazini
High jump: Breyton Poole
Shot put: Kayle Blignaut
Discus: Naas Marais
Javelin: Anro van Eeden
4x100m: Silusapho Dingiswayo, Thando Dlodlo, Ruben Els, Tembo Monareng, Malesela Senona
4x400m: Thando Dlodlo, Gabriel Louw, Tembo Monareng, Lourens Steenkamp, Sokwakhana Zazini
Women
400m: Nicola Gibbon, Marlie Viljoen
800m: Liza Kellerman
400m hurdles: Rogail Joseph, Zeney van der Walt
Shot put: Mieke Strydom
4x400m: Nicola Gibbon, Rogail Joseph, Liza Kellerman, Zeney van der Walt, Marlie Viljoen