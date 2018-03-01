The IAAF is deeply saddened by the tragic news that Petr Zeman, a long-time official and referee with the Czech Athletics Federation, died after being struck by a shot put in a tragic accident during a regional competition in Prague on Saturday (13). Zeman was 78.

The IAAF offers its sincerest condolences to the family of Zeman, who served the sport for many years as a competitions judge and, its sympathies to all those involved in what from all accounts seems to have been an unfortunate accident.

IAAF