Teams from 30 different nations will gather in the Romanian city of Timisoara for the IAU 24-Hour European Championships on 26-27 May.

The course, which is located in ‘Ion Creanga’ park, comprises a 1222.48-metre paved loop which will be lit during night time.

Britain’s Daniel Lawson and Sweden’s Maria Jannson will defend the titles they won two years ago in Albi, France, but they face tough opposition.

Poland’s Patrycja Bereznowska won the 24H world title last year in a world best of 259.991km. Earlier this year she set a 48H world best (pending ratification) of 401.000km.

Jansson set her PB of 250.647km when winning in Albi in 2016, making her one of just three European women ever to cover 250 kilometres in a 24-hour race.

Norway’s Therese Falk (236.800km), Czech Republic’s Michaela Dimitriadu (244.232km), France’s Anne-Marie Vernet (239.685km) and Germany’s Julia Fatton (236.183km) are expected to feature at the front end of the race while also trying to lead their respective teams to medals.

Johan Steene set his PB of 266.515km when taking the bronze medal at last year’s World Championships. The Swede excels in multi-day races and last year set a world-leading mark for the six-day event.

With a PB of 263.889km, set when winning the 2015 world title, Florian Reus is one of German’s best ultra-runners and will be looking to add to his ever-growing collection of medals in Timisoara this weekend.

The field also includes Lithuania’s Aleksandr Sorokin (260.491km), France’s Stephane Ruel (260.077km) and Ludovic Dilmi (257.819km), Czech Republic’s Ondřej Velička (258.661km) and Radek Brunner (253.219km), Britain’s Marco Consani (256.531km) and James Stewart (258.110km), Hungary’s Norbert Mihalik (259.403km), Norway’s Bjoern Tore Kronen Taranger (257.606km) and Poland’s Andrzej Radzikowski (258.228km).

In what is one of the deepest ever fields for the championships, it promises to be an exciting race.

IAU for the IAAF