Last updated: 4 April, 20:50 CET

Gudeta to take on Chepngetich at Istanbul Half

World champion Netsanet Gudeta will be the headline act at the Vodafone Istanbul Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, on Sunday (7).

The 28-year-old Ethiopian set the women's-only race world record at the World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia last year, clocking 1:06:11. But she's run even faster since, clocking 1:05:45 to equal the Ethiopian national record at the RAK Half on 8 February, where she finished second. More recently, she ran 1:06:49 at the Bahrain Night Half Marathon on 15 March to finish third.

She'll face Ruth Chepngetich, who set the Istanbul course record of 1:06:19 in 2017. She was second in the Bahrain race last month, clocking 1:06:09 to clip ten seconds from her personal best. Chepngetich began 2019 with a bang, winning January's Dubai Marathon in 2:17:08 to become the third fastest marathoner in history.

Other standouts include Ethiopians Bekelech Gudeta and Helen Tola, who have 1:07:03 and 1:07:47 lifetime bests to their credit; and Kenyan Delvine Meringor, another sub-1:08 runner.

The men's field includes five men with sub-60 minute credentials.

The fastest of those is Guye Idemo Adola of Ethiopia, whose 59:06 best came in New Delhi back in 2014. But he's gotten off to a decent start in 2019, winning the Roma-Ostia Half Marathon last month in 1:00:17.

He'll be backed up by compatriots Amdework Walelegn, who clocked 59:22 in New Delhi last year, and set the Istanbul course record last year in 59:50.

Aziz Lahbabi of Morocco also has solid credentials, with a 59:25 lifetime best from 2014.

Kenya's fastest entrant is Peter Kwemoi, a 59:58 man who won this year's Verona Half Marathon.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF

Kiprop targeting historic hat-trick in Vienna

Nancy Kiprop says she is ready to make history at the 36th edition of the Vienna City Marathon on Sunday (7) by becoming the first woman to win the Gold Label road race for the third time.

Nancy Kiprop wins the Vienna City Marathon (Organisers / Herbert Neubauer) © Copyright

The Kenyan, who triumphed at this race the past two years, has arrived in the kind of form which makes her believe that she can improve on her best of 2:22:46, a performance that would fall well under the current course record of 2:23:47, set by the Italian Maura Viceconte in 2000.

“I’m excited to be here once again and am really going for a personal best," said Kiprop, who set her current best in Frankfurt last October. "I’d be really happy if I can run around 2:22 or 2:23 and that would be a great achievement for me.”

But Kiprop concedes that the one factor which can play havoc with any record attempt is the Viennese weather. “Vienna is a perfect course but the challenge is the weather. Sometimes it is very warm but the course is perfect.”

But the Kenyan should face strong opposition from Ethiopia’s Rahma Tusa, a three-time winner of the Rome Marathon, whose best is 2:23:46.

Making good progress up the marathon charts is Nancy Kiprop’s fellow Kenyan, Angela Tanui. Her best is 2:26:31 and she ran 69:53 to win the Naples Half Marathon in late February.

Another previous winner expected on the start line is Swiss record holder Maja Neuenschwander, the winner in 2015 and clocked her best of 2:26:49 in Berlin later that year. She'll be returning to action after a stress fracure sidelined her from competition last year.

Women's field, leading elites:

Nancy Kiprop KEN 2:22:46

Rahma Tusa ETH 2:23:46

Angela Tanui KEN 2:26:31

Maja Neuenschwander SUI 2:26:49

Maurine Chepkemoi KEN 2:27:12

Milliam Ebongon KEN 2:27:16

Caterina Ribeiro POR 2:30:10

Organisers for the IAAF

Local stars on show in Pyongyang

The focus will fall on local stars Kim Hye Gyong and Jo Un Ok at the 30th Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon, an IAAF Bronze Label Road Race, in Pyongyang, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on Sunday (7).

Kim and Jo finished 1-2 in last year's race clocking 2:27:31 and 2:27:42, respectively. That run was Kim's second fastest, behind the 2:27:05 run that propelled her to the tile in 2014.

That performance was a PB for Jo, also 26, who has run consistently in her country's biggest marathon, winning in 2017 and finishing third in 2016. She's raced well internationally as well, finishing fourth at last year's Asian Games.

On paper the fastest in the field is Kenyan Emily Samoei, but her best of 2:26:52 came back in 2012, form she'll need to chase to finish back on the podium on Sunday.

Others to watch include Tizita Terecha of Ethiopia, who has a 2:28:02 career best from 2015, and her 27-year-old compatriot Tadelech Nedi, who clocked 2:32:28 in Casablanca two years ago.

The men's field features 34-year-old Willy Kotile of Kenya, whose 2:09:58 personal best dates back to 2015.

Ethiopian Dejene Kelkilew, 28, has a 2:11:21 lifetime best, but that too came in earlier stage of his career, back in 2014.

Tadesse Yae, anoher Ethiopian, could be a factor as well. The 30-year-old set his best of 2:11:50 in 2014, but more recently, finished 6th in New York in 2016.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF