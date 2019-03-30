Organisers are hoping that the most international field they've ever assembled will put the course records in jeopardy at the Mattoni Usti nad Labem Half Marathon, and IAAF Gold Label road race, on Saturday (15).

The race will be held on the same course where Barselius Kipyego set the course record of 59:14, the fifth fastest time in the world last year. Kipyego, who is the two time defending champion, will return this year to try for number three, but he will face strong competition from seven other men who have broken one hour for the distance.

Perhaps his main competition will be Guye Adola from Ethiopia who is the fastest on paper with a 59:06 best. Also in the race Kenji Yamamoto from Japan and Jared Ward from the US, prepping for the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon.

On the women’s side, the two top finishers from last year, Nancy Kiprop (1:07:22) and Lucy Cheruiyot (1:07:23), are returning, joined by Diana Chemtai Kipyokei who also has a personal best under 1:08:00.

They will be joined by Sara Hall from the US and Yuka Takashima from Japan also looking to improve on their personal bests.

