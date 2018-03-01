Chinese teenager Shi Yuhao produced the best performance of the third and final day of the Asian Indoor Championships in Tehran on Saturday (3).

The 19-year-old, who finished sixth at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 after setting an Asian U20 long jump record of 8.31m earlier in the year, sailed out to a world-leading 8.16m to win the men’s long jump.

Competing in his first competition as a senior athlete, Shi won by the considerable margin of 44 centimetres to secure his first major international title.

Iran enjoyed a strong final day. Gold medals from Amir Moradi in the men’s 1500m in 3:53.78 and Sepideh Tavakoli in the women’s pentathlon in a national record of 4038 meant the host nation ended the championships in second place on the medals table behind Kazakhstan.

Helped by individual 400m champion Abdalelah Haroun, Qatar successfully defended their title in the men’s 4x400m, the final event of the championships, stopping the clock at 3:10.08 to win by nearly two seconds.

Jon Mulkeen for the IAAF