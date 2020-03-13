Kenya’s James Mburugu and Ukraine’s Sofia Yaremchuk took the honours at the Corsa dei Santi, a 10km IAAF Bronze Label road race traditionally held on All Saints Day, 1 November, in Via della Conciliazione in Rome near St Peters Square in the Vatican City.

Mburugu crossed the finish line in 29:04, holding off compatriot Paul Tiongik by two seconds in the final sprint. Last year’s Campaccio cross-country winner James Kibet completed the all-Kenyan podium, finishing third in 29:54.

“It was a difficult race,” said Mburugu, a half-marathon specialist who set a PB of 1:01:35 two weeks ago in Cremona. “There were many runners who were capable of winning, but I kept my pace for most of the race and pushed in the final two kilometres. I wasn’t able to break away from Tiongik at 8km but I gave it everything on the final straight to win.”

Yaremchuk won the women’s race in a PB of 33:01, beating Kenya’s Ivyne Lagat (33:16) and defending champion Clementine Mukandanga (33:33). Sara Brogiato was the first Italian in sixth place with 34:21.

“I am very happy as I set a personal best in a tough race,” said Yaremchuk, who lives in Rome. “The course is fascinating but it’s very difficult. It was more important to beat strong athletes. Last week I wasn’t running well in training, so I have to thank my coach Fabio Martelli for his support.”

Diego Sampaolo for the IAAF