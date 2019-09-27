Darlan Romani's solid 2019 campaign continued at the Brazilian championships in Bragança Paulista on Sunday (1).

The South American record holder produced three efforts that landed beyond the 21-metre line, topped by a 21.21m effort in the fifth round.

Another strong performance came in the men's triple jump where Almir dos Santos, last year's world indoor silver medallist, leaped 17.23 (+1.2), a season's best for the 25-year-old.

In a close 400m hurdles contest, Marcio Teles clocked a lifetime best 48.60 to beat Pan American Games champion Alison dos Santos by just 0.02.

The four-day competition kicked off on Thursday with Paulo André de Oliveira's wind-assisted victory in the 100m in 9.90 (+3.2), the 21-year-old's first jaunt into sub-10 territory under any conditions. In May, de Oliveira anchored Brazil to an upset victory in the 4x100m relay at the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019.

Derick de Souza was second in 10.10 with Vitor Hugo third in 10.12.

Strong throws at Swedish championships

Sweden's top throwers also produced the highlights at the three-day Swedish championships which concluded Sunday (1) in Karlstad.

Kim Amb, a two-time World Championships finalist, won the javelin with an 86.03m third round effort on Sunday, the 29-year-old's first throw beyond 86 metres. His previous lifetime best of 85.89m came just one week ago at the Sweden vs Finland match in Stockholm. Illustrating his consistency as the World Championships approach, Amb threw 85.07m in Saturday's qualification.

World leader Daniel Stahl won the discus title on Saturday, reaching 69.23m in the second round. He also threw beyond 69 metres with his 69.08m opener.

And at the Spanish championships in the eastern city of La Nucia, Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist Orlando Ortega clocked 13.33 on Sunday to win his fourth national title. It was his eighth victory in 11 competitions this outdoor season.

