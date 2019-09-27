Brittany Anderson of Jamaica twice broke the world U20 record* in the 100m hurdles at the Motonet Grand Prix meeting in Joensuu, Finland on Wednesday.

First, the 18-year-old clocked 12.79 in the heats to best the 12.84 mark set by Cuban Aliuska Lopez in 1987. Then, Anderson went considerably faster in the final, winning the race in 12.71 (+1.3m/s), 0.01 ahead of Annimari Korte whose 12.72 was a new Finnish record.

Anderson, the 2017 world U18 champion and silver medallist at the World U20 championships last summer, arrived in the eastern Finnish city with a 13.01 best set at last year's championships in Tampere.

Other standout performances were turned in by Magnus Kirt of Estonia, who won the javelin with an 87.35m effort, beating Finn Antti Ruuskanen, the 2012 Olympic silver medallist, who was a distant second with 80.79m

Tatsiana Khaladovich of Belarus won the women's javelin by more than five metres with a best effort of 64.82m

* pending the usual ratification procedures

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF