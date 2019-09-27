Sheila Chelangat of Kenya broke the African 10km all-comers record at the 10KM de Port-Gentil, an IAAF Bronze Label race, in Gabon on Sunday (30 June).

Breaking from compatriot and defending champion Ruth Chepngetich in the final kilometre, the 21-year-old crossed the line in 30:55 to clip 41 seconds from the continental all-comers mark set by Chepngetich at this race in 2017.

It was the third road victory for Chelangat this year, who set her previous career best of 31:01 at Valenciennes, France, in March.

Chepngetich, the current 2019 world leader in the marathon at 2:17:08, was second in 31:12, with Evaline Chirchir, also from Kenya, third in 31:58.

Abdallah Mande of Uganda won the men's race in 27:35, also a course record. The 24-year-old, whose U20 career was highlighted by a runner-up finish over 5000m at the 2013 African U20 Championships, knocked 35 seconds from his previous lifetime best.

Kenyan Benard Ngeno was second in 27:43 followed by compatriot Emmanuel Bor who clocked 27:53.

Defending champion Maxwell Kortek of Uganda struggled in the latter stages and finished a distant fifth in 38:37.

