Christian Coleman sped to a world indoor record* of 6.34 to win the 60m on the third and final day of the US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on Sunday (18).

The world 100m silver medallist had won his heat in 6.46 and his semi-final in 6.42 after easing down on both occasions, hinting that he had more in store for the final.

After a false start from one of the other finalists, the race got away at the second time of asking and Coleman blasted out of the blocks with a 0.149 reaction time.

Pushed for most of the race by Ronnie Baker, Coleman edged ahead in the closing stages before spreading his arms wide when crossing the finish line, stopping the clock at 6.34. Baker finished second in 6.40.

Coleman's time takes 0.05 off the existing world indoor record set by Maurice Greene in Madrid in 1998 and equalled in Atlanta three years later.

"I was just trying to come out with the win," said Coleman. "My start was decent. Every time, I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do (coming out of the blocks). When I transitioned, I stood up, and I felt as good as I’ve ever felt. For it to be the world record was pretty special.

"I just love this sport," he added. "It’s so competitive, and either you’ve got it or you don’t on this day. I just love racing in the big races, when everybody’s watching. I just flourish in those moments. It’s not really in my personality, but when the lights are on, it just comes out."

In Clemson last month, Coleman ran 6.37 – faster than Greene's 6.39 – but his performance wasn't submitted for world record ratification as electronic starting equipment was not used at the meeting.

More to follow...

IAAF

*Subject to the usual ratification procedures