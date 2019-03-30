World U20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto and world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri won by surprisingly big margins at the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza, defeating quality fields at the IAAF Cross Country Permit meeting in Elgoibar on Sunday (13).

Running against world U20 5000m record-holder Selemon Barega for the first time, Kipruto covered the 10.7km course in 32:05. Barega, the defending champion, finished 22 seconds adrift in second place while Stanley Waithaka, the world U20 5000m silver medallist, made it an all-teenage podium by finishing third in 32:54.





Hellen Obiri wins at the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza (Asociación ANOC) © Copyright

Obiri won the women’s 6.6km race by a similar margin, winning in 24:39 in what was her first cross-country race of the season.

Commonwealth 10,000m champion Stella Chesang was a distant second in 24:59, while world steeplechase record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech was third in 25:16. Three-time European cross-country champion Yasemin Can was fourth in 25:44.

