Multiple NCAA champion Edward Cheserek produced the second-fastest indoor time in history, 3:49.44, to win the mile at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston on Friday (9).

The US-based Kenyan had won two mile races already this indoor season, but neither one of those were in ideal conditions. The first, a 3:54.73 clocking, was set at altitude in Albuquerque. His second, a 3:53.85 victory in Winston-Salem, was achieved on a flat 200m track.

But, assisted by two pacemakers for three quarters of the race, Cheserek found the conditions to his liking at the Boston University Track Center. The 24-year-old was able to cover each of the eight laps in about 28-29 seconds before crossing the finish line in 3:49.44.

Hicham El Guerrouj, who holds the world indoor record at 3:48.45, is the only man in history with a faster indoor mile performance. Cheserek also smashed his own Kenyan record of 3:52.01 which he set last year.

Aside from El Guerrouj and Cheserek, only two other men – Ireland’s Eamonn Coghlan and USA’s Bernard Lagat – have ever bettered 3:50 indoors.

Several world-leading marks were set at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, but the headline performance came from Kendra Harrison.

After clocking a season’s best of 7.81 in her heat, the 100m hurdles world record-holder sped to a 7.72 victory in the final. Her time tied the North American indoor record, set in 2010 by two-time world indoor champion Lolo Jones.

Harrison’s training partner Omar McLeod, the world and Olympic 110m hurdles champion, suffered his first 60m hurdles defeat since 2014. He won his heat in 7.46 but was beaten in the final by 20-year-old Grant Holloway of the University of Florida, who won in 7.42, taking 0.07 off the PB he set three weeks ago on the same track.

World U20 200m champion Michael Norman produced the fastest debut indoor 400m in history to win over two laps of the track in Clemson. The 20-year-old sped through the first 200m in 20.91 before going on to cross the finish line in 45.00, taking him to seventh on the world indoor all-time list. Nathan Strother finished second in 45.56.

Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield, also 20 years of age, was just marginally slower in the second heat. The Auburn University student clocked 45.02 to take 0.35 off Pete Coley’s Jamaican indoor record and move up to equal eighth on the world indoor all-time list.

More to follow…

Jon Mulkeen for the IAAF