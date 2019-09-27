The first league of the European Combined Events Team Championships in Ribeira Brava concluded on Saturday (6) with the Czech Republic dominating, while the super league kicked off in Lutsk where Estonia’s Kristjan Rosenberg and Ukraine’s Daryna Sloboda lead overnight.

All three division of the European Combined Events Team Championships are part of the IAAF Combined Events Challenge and featured some of the best all-round talents on the continent.

Sykora hadn’t completed a decathlon since winning the 2017 European U23 title. After missing most of 2018 through injury, he returned to action earlier this year and competed at the European Indoor Championships. He sustained an injury in the pole vault and didn’t register a valid height but completed the event nonetheless, finishing 10th.

Thankfully for the 2014 world U20 champion, everything went smoothly in Ribeira Brava and he came within 17 points of his lifetime best to win with 8104, just 21 points ahead of fellow Czech decathlete Jan Dolezal.

Sykora moved into the lead after the second event, having recorded 11.04 in the 100m and 7.50m in the long jump. Dolezal, who opened with 10.99 in the 100m and 7.11m in the long jump, produced the best shot put of the day with 15.03m to close the gap on Sykora, who threw 14.66m, and Sweden’s Fredrik Samuelsson, who was sandwiched between the Czech duo in the overall standings.

A 2.04m clearance in the high jump moved Samuelsson into the overall lead, just three points ahead of Sykora, who cleared 1.98m. Dolezal and Wiesiolek were close behind in third and fourth respectively.

But Sykora regained the lead in the final event of the first day, clocking 49.07 in the 400m to bring his tally to 4199, just 19 points ahead of Samuelsson. Dolezal ended the day with 4099 points and Wiesiolek, the fastest in the 400m with 48.98, tallied 4096.

Sykora extended his lead at the start of day two by winning the 110m hurdles in 14.62 into a -2.3m/s headwind. Samuelsson, Dolezal and Wiesiolek all finished outside 15 seconds, allowing Marek Lukas and Adam Sebastian Helcelet to make up some ground.

The discus was Dolezal’s turn to shine and his 49.56m was the best throw of the day, moving him above Samuelsson, who managed 42.07m. Sykora threw 48.96m to maintain a 157-point lead at the end of the seventh event.

But Dolezal continued to eat into his compatriot’s leading margin, vaulting 4.70m to Sykorva’s 4.60m and throwing 65.02m in the javelin compared to Sykora’s 60.10m. Going into the final event, the two men were separated by just 53 points – which, in 1500m terms, is about eight-and-a-half seconds. Sykora had the fastest PB but Dolezal’s recent performances were superior.

Dolezal was the first of the two men to finish, crossing the line in 4:42.72. Sykora was some way behind but managed to finish within six seconds of his teammate, clocking 4:48.03. It gave him a winning score of 8104 with Dolezal taking second place with 8083. Samuelsson finished third with 7925.

While the decathlon was close throughout, the heptathlon was anything but.

Katerina Cachova dominated the competition from the first event. She was the fastest in the 100m hurdles with a wind-assisted 13.42, then cleared 1.74m in the high jump.

A 12.15m effort in the shot was enough to maintain her lead and she followed it with 25.07 in the 200m, bringing her day-one score to 3516.

Her 6.08m long jump was the second-best mark of the field and she topped the javelin event with 47.36m. The 29-year-old, who didn’t finish the heptathlon in Götzis in May, completed her campaign with 2:19.17 in the 800m to give her a score of 6034. Finland’s Jutta Heikkinen finished second with 5795.

Rosenberg in familiar territory

Just as he did at the IAAF Combined Events Challenge meetings in Lana and Arona earlier this year before ultimately finishing second, Estonia’s Kristjan Rosenberg has ended day one in first place at the super league competition in Lutsk.

The 25-year-old has produced his best ever day-one score with 4263, but Spain’s European indoor champion Jorge Urena, world indoor bronze medallist Maicel Uibo, and Vitali Zhuk of Belarus are within striking distance.

After running 10.96 in the 100m, Urena moved into the overall lead thanks to a 7.38m leap in the long jump. Rosenberg was close behind, having recorded 10.95 and a windy 7.34m.

Zhuk rocketed up the leader board in the shot put. His 15.66m effort moved him from 15th to third place overall behind Urena (13.43m) and Rosenberg (13.27m).

But, just as he has done in Lana and Arona, Rosenberg excelled in the high jump. He added three centimetres to his outright PB with a clearance of 2.16m, putting him almost 100 points ahead of Urena, who jumped 2.04m. Uibo sailed over 2.13m to move into third place.

Zhuk responded with a 48.24 run in the 400m to regain third place. Rosenberg ran 49.06, bringing his score to 4263, and Urena clocked 49.10 to end day one with 4165 points, 53 ahead of Zhuk. Britain’s John Lane is fourth with 4068, 19 ahead of Uibo.

The heptathlon is similarly close with home hope Daryna Sloboda currently leading with 3589, 34 points ahead of Marijke Esselink of the Netherlands.

Esselink sped to a 13.45 win in the 100m hurdles and still held the overall lead after a 1.72m high jump. Sloboda, who opened with 14.05 in the hurdles and 1.78m in the high jump, sent her shot out to 14.03m to gain pole position. Esselink, who managed just 12.02m, dropped to fourth.

The Dutch 20-year-old made up significant ground on Sloboda in the 200m, clocking 24.26 to the Ukrainian’s 25.19.

In the second league competition, Belgian duo Sander Maes (3944) and Noor Vidts (3642) lead the decathlon and heptathlon respectively after the first day.

Jon Mulkeen for the IAAF