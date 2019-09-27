Victories by Italy's Ayomide Folorunso in the women's 400m hurdles and Bulgaria's Tihomir Ivanov in the men's high jump were the key highlights on day three at the World University Games in Naples on Wednesday (10).

Folorunso, the defending champion, dominated the event with a 54.75 performance, winning by nearly a full second over South African Zeney van der Walt (55.73). The 22-year-old medical student, who also raced to the European U23 title in 2017, clipped a hefty 0.41 from her previous lifetime best set in Rome last year.

Ivanov, a 2016 Olympic finalist, topped 2.30m to take the high jump title, an early present coming the night before he celebrates his 25th birthday. Ivanov sailed clear on his third attempt before bowing out at 2.33m. His personal best stands at 2.31m set at the 2017 World Championships in London.

In a close women's javelin competition, Liveta Jasiunaite of Lithuania took the title with 60.36m beating Japanese record holder Haruka Kitaguchi who reached 60.15m.

Elsewhere, Mexico took a double in the 400m, with Paola Moran taking the women's title in 51.52 and Valente Mendoza the men's in 45.63.

Australian Catriona Bisset won the women's 800m in 2:01.20, two weeks after taking the Oceania title in the event. She edged Germany's Christina Hering, who clocked 2:01.87.

Pole Michal Rozmys prevailed in a tactical men's 1500m battle, edging Czech Jan Fris 3:53.67 to 3:53.95. Finn Joonas Rinne was another step behind in 3:54.02 to take third.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF