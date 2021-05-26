Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, world ranked No.14, produced a national shot put record of 21.77m to beat Brazilian favourite Darlan Romani the 35th Grande Prêmio Brasil Caixa de Atletismo on Sunday (28) as the 2019 IAAF World Challenge and IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge got under way at the Estádio do Centro Nacional de Desenvolvimento do Atletismo in Bragança Paulista, São Paulo.

Romani, world ranked No.3 and winner of the 2018 Continental Cup, led with his 21.62m from round two, but Enekwechi responded in round three with 21.77m – a PB by 49 centimetres to take the definitive lead. Romani improved to 21.69m on his final throw, but it wasn’t enough to deliver the victory. USA’s Curtis Jensen was third with 20.40m.

Enekwechi’s winning mark added one centimetre to the Nigerian record set three years ago by Stephen Mozia. It also moved Enekwechi up to second place on the African all-time list, just 20 centimetres behind continental record-holder Janus Robberts.

Brazil’s two-time world finalist Augusto Dutra de Oliveira, world ranked No.21, won the pole vault with 5.75m, his best performance of the past four years. The 28-year-old started his day with a second-attempt clearance at 5.45m, followed with 5.65m, also on his second attempt, and then got over 5.75m on his first try before having three fouls at 5.85m. His personal best is 5.82m, from 2013.

“I had jumped 5.71m a month ago in Argentina, which indicated that things were going well,” said Dutra, who has a PB of 5.82m, set in 2013. “Today I was very pleased with my improvement to 5.75m. I feel the season is going very well and today I could have vaulted 5.85m, but perhaps I relaxed a bit after 5.75m. I’m confident I’ll be able to achieve it later in the season.”

Argentina’s Germán Chiaraviglio was second with a season’s best of 5.60m, while USA’s Audie Wyatt was third, also with 5.60m. Olympic Champion Thiago Braz da Silva was only fourth with 5.45m, cleared on his first attempt. “Today wasn’t a good day, but things are going well and I feel the season is going to bring good results,” said Braz, the South American record-holder.

Miller beats Halasz, Allman gets better of Brazilian duo

Britain’s Commonwealth champion Nick Miller, world ranked No.17, triumphed at the first stop of the IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge with 73.81m from his second attempt, following it with two other throws beyond 73 metres.

Hungary’s European bronze medallist Bence Halász, world ranked No.4, was second with 73.26m, while Belarus’ Pavel Bareisha, world ranked No.6, was third with 72.82m.

In the women’s discus, USA's world leader Valarie Allman, world ranked No.7, was first with her 65.39m effort from round five. Brazil’s South American record-holder Andressa de Morais, world ranked No.3, was second with a season’s best of 64.86m, while compatriot Fernanda Borges Martins, world ranked No.8, was third with 61.62m.

USA’s Jessica Ramsey and Daniella Hill, world ranked No.8 and 33 respectively, finished 1-2 in the women’s shot put, 18.90m to 17.84m. Trinidad & Tobago’s Cleopatra Borel, world ranked No.22, was third with 17.49m.

Dos Santos improves South American U20 record

One of South America’s most impressive young athletes, Brazilian Alison Brendom Alves dos Santos, made another big improvement to his own South American U20 record with his 48.84 victory in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Dos Santos, the world U20 bronze medallist and world ranked No.38, entered the competition with a personal best of 49.48, set in California nine days prior. He now sits at 13th on the world U20 all-time list.

Chilean Alfredo Sepúlveda was second with a season’s best of 49.63, while USA’s Quincy Downing was third with 49.71.

Jamaican Nikita Tracey, world ranked No.44, won the women’s 400m hurdles with a season’s best of 55.53 ahead of USA’s 2015 world bronze medallist Cassandra Tate, second with 56.34.

Baloyes takes 200m

Colombia’s Central American and Caribbean Games champion Bernardo Baloyes, world ranked No.14, obtained an impressive 200m victory with a season’s best of 20.08 (0.9m/s). The 25-year-old ran a strong bend and was able to hold off the attack of Brazil’s Gabriel Constantino, who set a personal best of 20.21, while his compatriot Aldemir da Silva Junior was third with 20.38.

The wind affected the sprint hurdles and the long jump.

Costa Rica’s Andrea Vargas, Central American and Caribbean Games champion and world ranked No.19, took the victory in the 100m hurdles in 12.80 (2.8m/s). 200m runner-up Constantino, South American record-holder and world ranked No.9, won the 110m hurdles in 13.24 (3.8m/s).

Uruguay’s world and Olympic finalist Emiliano Lasa, world ranked No.12, triumphed in the men’s long jump with a wind-assisted 8.21m (3.0m/s), backing it up with a wind-legal 8.07m (1.6m/s). Brazil’s Aleksandro Melo was second with 8.18m (2.5m/s). The 23 year-old triple jump specialist has shown great form in recent weeks, improving his personal best to 17.22m and 17.31m.

World leading 3000m

Daisy Jepkemei, the 2012 world U20 steeplechase champion, won the 3000m with 8:52.16, the fastest time in the world so far, ahead of compatriot Norah Jeruto Tanui (8:53.38). After a conservative race up to 1000m (3:04.26) and 2000m (6:04.22), Jepkemei unleashed a strong final kilometre to capture the victory.

Kenya’s Alfred Kipketer, world ranked No.22, took the 800m in1:47.16. Compatriot Michael Kibet, world ranked No.75, took the 1500m victory in 3:38.85.

Eduardo Biscayart for the IAAF