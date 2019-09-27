Propelled by a powerful 62-second closing lap, Sifan Hassan broke the world record* in the women's mile tonight, clocking 4:12.33 at the Herculis EBS IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

The 26-year-old Dutchwoman knocked 0.23 from the previous mark of 4:12.56 set by Svetlana Masterkova of Russia in 1996, when Hassan was just three years old.

After an opening 800 metres of 2:08.5 - Masterkova clocked 2:06.9 during her world record run - it appeared that the record would be out of reach for Hassan. But, running alone, she accelerated on the third lap, reaching 1200m in 3:10.2, exactly two seconds up on Masterkova and powered on to claim the first outdoor world record on the track in 2019.

"I knew I could run fast, but the first 800 was a bit slow, so after that i wasn't thinking it would be a world record," Hassan said. "When I crossed the line I was so surprised."

Laura Weightman of Great Britain was second in 4:17.60 with Gabriella Debues-Stafford of Canada third in 4:17.87, a national record.

* pending the usual ratification procedures