Japan's Yuki Kawauchi took top honours in the New Taipei City Wan Jin Shi Marathon, an IAAF Silver Label road race, on Sunday (18).

Kawauchi clocked 2:14:12, identical to the time he ran in this race two years ago, but this he broke the tape to inprove upon that runner-up finish in his last appearance here.

It was a gun-to-tape front-running performance for the 31-year-old, the 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist.

Opening with a nine-second lead after five kilometres, he extended it 37 at the 10-kilometre point before reaching the midway point in 1:04:44, more than two minutes clear of his nearest pursuer, Kenyan Johnstone Maiyo.

Maiyo made up some of that ground in the second half, but couldn't challenge Kawauchi, who went on to win by 28 seconds. Maiyo clocked 2:14:40 in second with Aredom Degefa of Ethiopia third in 2:14:54.

"I was the runner-up in 2016, so this time I really wanted to win the title,” said Kawauchi, who clocked his 2:08:14 lifetime best in Seoul in 2013

Rael Kyara Kguriatukei won the women's race in 2:35:57, just one second ahead of fellow Kenyan Chemtai Rionotueki. The pair ran together from the start, with Kguriatukei taking the win in the final 100 metres.

