Kenyans Stephen Kiprop and Diana Chemtai Kipyokei raced to comfortable victories at the Mattoni Usti nad Labem Half Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label Road Race, on Saturday (15).

Kiprop took the men's race in 59:41 while Kipyokei clocked 1:07:17 to equal the race record set by Peres Jepchirchir in 2015.

A strong wind and warm temperatures of 20 degrees-plus did not help fulfill the expectations of the strong international elite field gathered but the race did provide some surprising results and personal bests.

In the men's contest, Kiprop, at 19 the youngest in the elite field, took control of the race in the 12th kilometre to finish unchallenged, clipping three seconds from his personal best in the process in his fourth half marathon of the year.

His compatriot Barselius Kipyego was second in 1:00:25 with Abel Kipchumba, also of Kenya, third in 1:00:39.

In the women's race, Kipyokei improved her personal best by 18 seconds just a week after improving her career best over 10k to 30:23 in Prague. Nancy Jepkosgei Kiprop was second in 1:07:32, followed by Lucy Cheruiyot who clocked 1:09:52 to complete a Kenyan podium sweep.

Further back, Lilia Fisikovici finished sixth in 1:10:45, a national record for Moldova.

The race's eighth edition played host to a total of 3436 runners with 2683 in he DM family run.

Organisers and Bob Ramsak for the IAAF

Leading results:

Men -

1. Stephen Kiprop, KEN, 59:41

2. Barselius Kipyego, KEN, 01:00:25

3. Abel Kipchumba, KEN, 1:00:39

4. Hicham Amghar, MAR, 1:01:15

5. Amos Kibiwott Kurgat, KEN, 1:01:28

6. Yuma Hattor, JPN, 1:01:40

7. Peter Kwemoi, KEN, 1:01:50

8. Nicodemus Kipkurui, KEN, 1:01:59

Women -

1. Diana Chemtai Kipyokei, KEN, 1:07:17

2. Nancy Jepkosgei Kiprop, KEN, 1:07:32

3. Lucy Cheruiyot, KEN, 1:09:52

4. Dera Dida, ETH, 1:09:53

5. Perine Nenkampi, KEN, 1:10:11

6. Lilia Fisikovici, MDA, 1:10:45