Wojciech Nowicki's world-leading 81.74m effort in the hammer throw highlighted the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in the western Polish city on Tuesday (2).

In a quality series, the reigning European champion and two-time world bronze medallist threw beyond 80 metres three times, reaching 80.91m in the third round, his winning 81.74m in the fourth and 80.59m in the sixth. His winning throw was the second best of the 30-year-old's career, just 11 centimetres shy of his 81.85m best set last year.

Three-time world champion Pawel Fajdek was second with 79.37m.

Elsewhere, Poland's European indoor and outdoor champion Michal Haratyk won the shot put by over a metre with 21.26m. Yaime Perez led a 1-2 for Cuba in the discus throw, beating Denia Caballero 65.52m to 64.53m. 2009 world champion Pawel Wojciechowski topped 5.76m to win the pole vault and Joanna Fiodorow took the win in the women's hammer with 74.46m.

McLaughlin dominates in Marseille

Sydney McLaughlin won the 400m hurdles with a 53.72 season's best, the second fastest time in the world this year, to highlight the Meeting de Marseille on Tuesday (3).

The 19-year-old won by nearly two seconds over Jamaican Nikita Tracey, who clocked 55.53, to collect fourth victory in as many races in her specialty in 2019. McLaughlin is scheduled to race next at the Herculis EBS leg of the IAAF Diamond League on 12 July.

Briton Charlie Da'Vall Grice, the Ostrava mile winner two weeks ago, notched another middle distance win, taking the 1500m in 3:34.35 to beat Moroccan Abdelaati Iguider (3:34.84) and Ethiopian Tadese Lemi (3:35.09). In the women's race, Tigist Ketema cruised to a 4:05.09 personal best for a narrow 0.26 victory over Briton Melissa Courtney. Jamaican steepler Aisha Praught-Leer was third in 4:06.11.

Elsewhere, Tyrell Richard, this year's NCAA indoor 400m champion, marked his European circuit debut with a 45.65 win. Kenyan Nelly Jepkosgei edged Lynsey Sharp in the 800m, 2:00.50 to 2:00.57, Kate Hall of the US beat Darya Klishina on countback in the long jump with 6.78m and French heptathlete Solene Ndama won the 100m hurdles in 12.79.

