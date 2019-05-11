Qieyang Shenjie of China and Colombia's Eider Arevalo produced convincing 20km victories at the 28th Race Walking World Cup in Rio Maior on Saturday (6), the fourth stop of the 2019 IAAF Race Walking Challenge.

Competing in windy conditions that strongly impacted the performances, Qieyang, the 2012 Olympic 20 km silver medallist, dominated the women's competition, clocking 1:29:00 to triumph at this race for the third time after victories in 2016 and 2018.

Inna Kashyna of Ukraine was second in 1:29:30, another 30 seconds clear of Colombian Sandra Arenas, who finished third. Spaniards Raquel Gonzalez and Laura Garcia-Caro rounded out the top five, clocking 1:30:17 and 1:30:33, respectively.

Arevalo, the 2017 world champion over the distance, covered the final five kilometres in 19:23, and the last in 3:42, to win in 1:21:15 to secure his third Rio Maior victory as well, after wins in 2015 and 2017.

Spain's Diego Garcia, last year's winner here, was second, in 1:21:26. Japan's Eiki Takahashi was third, in 1:21:40.

Full report from our correspondent in Rio Maior to follow.

IAAF