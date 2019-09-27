Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce kept her unbeaten streak intact at the Racers Grand Prix meeting when she sped to a meeting record and season’s best of 10.88 on Saturday (8).

The three-time world champion gave a commanding display of gun-to-tape sprinting, winning by a third of a second from nearest challengers Jonielle Smith (11.20) and Michelle Lee-Ahye (11.20).

“This is my third victory here and honestly I’m happy with the time of 10.88 as I’ve always wanted to lower the meet record to under 11 seconds,” beamed Fraser-Pryce. “I couldn’t have asked for more and I’m really looking forward to the national trials in two weeks.”

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who last year set a personal best of 9.91 at this meeting, powered through the field to win the men’s 100m in a season’s best of 9.97 (0.9m/s) ahead of Yohan Blake 10.01 and Kendal Williams 10.13.

“The start wasn’t my best,” said Hughes. “My execution was OK. I know it can be better but the season is long so I have time to fix it.”

Bahamian superstar Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who was running a 400m event for the first time in Kingston, obliterated the meeting record. Miller-Uibo, who opened her season with 49.05 in April in Florida, clocked 49.54 to finish more than a second ahead of world champion Phyllis Francis (50.85).

“I think today wasn’t a really good run,” said the Olympic champion. “I’m working on a lot of things trying to perfect my race but I’m happy I finished healthy which is good.”





Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins the 400m at the Racers Grand Prix (Anthony Foster) © Copyright

In the men’s race, Fred Kerley ensured there was no repeat of last year’s drama when he was caught on the finish line. The Diamond League winner simply separated himself from the field around the top bend and moved further away in the home straight to win in a season’s best of 44.49. Trinidad & Tobago’s Olympic finalist Machel Cedenio, competing from lane eight, came through strong for second in 44.92.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, world record-holder Kendra Harrison maintained her unbeaten season as she proved too strong, sailing over the barriers in a meeting record of 12.54 ahead of US compatriot Queen Harrison (12.69).

“My goal was to come out here and get a win,” said Harrison. “I’m not really worried about the time as my coach will get me to peak when it’s time. Right now I’m working on my start where I struggle the most, it usually takes some time to get my feet up but once I get the first three hurdles right, the race is over.”

In the only middle distance event of the night, US record-holder Ajee Wilson scored an easy victory in the women’s 800m in a meeting record of 1:59.22.

Elsewhere, NACAC Athlete of Year Fedrick Dacres threw beyond 68 metres for the third competition in succession.

He hurled his disc out to 68.10m in the second round to smash the meeting record and followed it with throws of 67.82m, 66.97m, 68.00m and 67.96m. Reggie Jaggers, last year’s winner, was second with 64.33m.

Jamaica’s Shaneika Ricketts completed a hat-trick of wins in the women’s triple jump, revising the meeting record once again. Ricketts bounded out to 14.69m (1.0m/s) on her first attempt, which was 14 centimetres beyond runner-up Kenturah Orji of the United States.

Akeem Bloomfield brought the curtains down with a scintillating come-from-behind victory in the men’s 200m. Bloomfield looked out of contention when Rasheed Dwyer, who ran a cracking curve, blew by him with his first few strides. However, Bloomfield (20.34) rocketed down the home straight and reeled in Dwyer, winning in 20.34 to his compatriot’s 20.43.

“My start was sluggish and I got left in the blocks,” said Bloomfield, who will contest only the 200m at the National Championships. “After that, I tried to run a controlled race and finish injury free.”

Noel Francis for the IAAF