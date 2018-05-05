Rhonex Kipruto clocks 27:08 in New York (NYRR/organisers) © Copyright
New York, USA

Teenager Kipruto sizzles 27:08 in New York 10km

Kenyan teenager Rhonex Kipruto clocked the fastest 10km time ever on US soil at the UAE Healthy Kidney 10K in New York City's Central Park on Sunday (29).

The 18-year-old clocked 27:08 to eclipse the previous US all-comers mark of 27:11 set by Sammy Kipketer in New Orleans in 2002. His time is the seventh fastest ever run on a record-eligible course.

Kipruto finished 11 seconds ahead of compatriot Mathew Kimeli who finished second in 27:19. Rounding out the men’s podium was Ethiopia’s Teshome Mekonen placing third in a time of 28:10.

Kipruto smashed the previous event record of 27:35, set by world record holder Leonard Patrick Komon of Kenya in 2011.

Ethiopia’s Buze Diriba won the women's race in 32:04, just ahead of compatriot Aselefech Mergia who clocked 32:06. Monicah Ngige of Kenya finished third for the second consecutive year in 32:15.

Bob Ramsak and organisers for the IAAF

