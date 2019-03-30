Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo recorded the fastest 10km performance in history at the San Silvestre Vallecana in Madrid, winning the IAAF Silver Label road race in 26:41 on Monday (31).

The downhill nature of the course (5.5m per kilometre) means that his time can’t count as a world record, but it is still a notable performance as it took 13 seconds off the previous race record set by Eliud Kipchoge back in 2006.

The 18-year-old, who will still be an U20 athlete for the whole of 2019, was a late addition to the elite field but arrived in the Spanish capital off the back of a string of impressive cross-country victories.

The world U20 cross-country champion had contested just three 10km road races before today and has a best of 28:17, set when winning in Trento in October. In Madrid he was pushed by Ethiopia’s Abadi Hadis, who finished second in 26:54. Uganda’s Mande Bushendich was third in 27:24.

The women’s race was similarly swift as Brigid Kosgei and Hellen Obiri both finished within 30 minutes. Kosgei won in 29:54 while Obiri, who had never previously contested a 10km race either on the roads or track, finished second in 29:59. Multiple world and Olympic gold medallist Tirunesh Dibaba was a distant third in 30:40.

More to follow…