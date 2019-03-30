Ethiopia’s Yebrgual Melese reduced the women’s course record by more than a minute at the Shanghai International Marathon on Sunday (18), while compatriot Abdiwak Tura took the men’s title following a breath-taking home stretch battle, securing the first Ethiopian double in the 19-year history of the IAAF Gold Label event.

Running in cold and drizzly conditions with temperatures ranging from 10 to 12 degrees, Melese built up a comfortable lead in the final five kilometres to wrap up the win in 2:20:37, beating the course record of 2:21:52 set three years ago by compatriot Tigist Tufa.

The 28-year-old led a group of seven and maintained a fast pace in the early stage of the race, passing 10 kilometres in 35:30 and 20 kilometres in 1:06:30. The group was cut to three women at the 25-kilometre water station, which they reached in 1:23:35, and Muluhabt Tsega of Ethipia quit the title contest after another two kilometres.

The in-form Melese, whose PB of 2:19:36 from Dubai earlier this year made her the fastest entrant, kept pushing ahead. After several unsuccessful mini-breaks, she finally pulled away from Azmera Abreha to achieve the sole lead after 36 kilometres and never looked back before breaking the tape in style to celebrate her first marathon title in three years.

Eight of the top 10 finishers in the women’s race achieved a lifetime best. The 20-year-old Abreha, also from Ethiopia, improved her PB by more than three minutes to finish second in 2:21:51. Third place went to Kenya’s Betty Lempus, who improved her PB by nearly six minutes to 2:23:41.





Abdiwak Tura wins the Shanghai Marathon (AFP / Getty Images) © Copyright

In the men’s event, two sub-2:05 runners turned the race into a last 100-metre sprinting contest, with Tura rallying to edge fellow Ethiopian Tsegaye Mekonnen in front of the finish.

The 21-year-old Tura clocked 2:09:20 to claim the title, 4:36 shy of his career best of 2:04:44 set in Dubai earlier this year. Mekonnen, a 2:04:32 performer, finished with the same clocking but had to settle for second place. Dickson Tuwei of Kenya finished third in 2:09:21.

A leading group of more than 10 runners reached five kilometres in 15:25, 10 kilometres in 30:47 and 20 kilometres in 1:01:21. Nine men were still in contention as they reached the 30-kilometre mark in 1:32:12, and after another five kilometres the pack was trimmed to seven.

It soon became clear that the leaders were focused only on winning – and not challenging the 2:07:14 course record set by Kenya’s Paul Lonyangata in 2015 – as none of them were willing to risk speeding up too early. The seven runners remained together until they entered the Shanghai Stadium, where the finish line was located.

Mekonnen was the first to launch a charge for the line and he was followed by Tura and Tuwei. Tura passed Mekonnen in the final 10 metres to take his second title of the year following his 2:09:04 victory in Milan in April.

“I expected to finish with 2:07 today, but the weather was very difficult and the competition was tough,” said Tura. “I am very happy to win in my first competition in Shanghai.”

The top seven finishers were separated by just eight seconds. Former world record-holder Dennis Kimetto completed his first marathon for two-and-a-half years, finishing a distant 10th in 2:14:55. His time was almost 12 minutes slower than his 2:02:57 best from 2014, but would have given him some confidence after three successive incomplete marathons.

Vincent Wu for the IAAF