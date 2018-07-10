Reigning world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam from Belgium and Canada’s Damian Warner are the overnight leaders after the first day of the 44th edition of the Hypo Meeting in Gotzis, the second leg of the 2018 IAAF Combined Events Challenge.

Thiam tallied 4112 points, propelled by a 2.01m clearance in the high jump, the highest ever in heptathlon comapetition and an outright 2018 world lead. Warner, who is aiming to become the meeting’s fourth four-time winner, scored 4565 after winning the 100m in 10.31, the long jump with 7.81m and finishing second in the 400m in 47.72.

Thiam on fire

Erica Bougard from the US, this year’s Multistars winner and current world leader, won the 100m hurdles with a 12.80 PB in the fifth heat ahead of her compatriot Alex Gouchenour (13.23) and world silver medallist Carolin Schaefer (13.25). Running in the fourth heat, Thiam was edged by Allison Reaser, but both were credited with 13.45. For Thia, it was the second fastest performance of her career.

In the high jump, her favourite event, the 2017 World Athlete of the Year was on fire, topping 1.83m, 1.86m, 1.89m, 1.92m and 1.95m on her first attempt before clearing 2.01m on her second to improve the previous heptathlon best of 1.98m she held jointly with Katharina Johnson Thompson of Great Britain. Points-wise, the clearance, good for 1251, is the second best result ever achieved in a heptathlon competition behind Jackie Joyner Kersee’s 7.27m in the long jump at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, a performance worth 1264 points.

She ended the event with three misses at 2.04m, just one centimetre less than the Belgian national record held by Tia Hellebaut.

World indoor bronze medallist Yorgelis Rodriguez finished second at 1.86m beating Bougard on countback. Thiam carried a 100 point lead over Bougard into the shot put, 2309 to 2209.

Anouk Vetter, last year’s world bronze medallist, won the shot put with a personal best of 15.91m beating Thiam, who reached 15.09, also a lifetime best. That effort upped her tally to 3189 and extended her lead to 224 points over Rodriguez, who threw 14.95m, also a personal best, for 2965 after three events. Bougard reached 13.02m to remain in the top-three with 2938. Vetter meanwhile climbed from 14th to fourth with 2845.

Bougard clocked the fastest time in the 200m with 23.31 to overtake Rodriguez by 36 points to move back into second, 3986 to 3950. Thiam however ended the first day with 4112 after clocking 24.61, the third best time of her career.

“It was a perfect first day despite the hot day,” said Thiam, who has in her sights Carolina Kluft’s European record of 7032 points set at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka. She’s 56 points up on her first day total here from one year ago when she tallied 4056 en route to her 7013 performances, her first over the mighty 7000-point barrier.

“I don’t focus on the record. I set two PBs and we are only at the end of May. Last year I didn’t improve in the 100m hurdles and in the 200m in the first day. I had a very good feeling during the high jump. After clearing all the heights until 1.95m at the first attempt, I decided to skip 1.98. I did not come here to reach the highest number of points but to test myself against the bar at 2.01.”

Warner on cruise control

Warner, the Olympic bronze medallist, got his campaign for a fourth Gotzis victory off to a flying start clocking 10.31 in the 100m, the fastest of the day, beating German Rico Freimuth (10.59) and Zachery Zemek of the US (10.65).

Warner went on to set a season’s best in the long jump with 7.81m to increase his lead over Freimuth to 163 points in the overall standing, 2032 to 1869. Ziemek jumped 7.43m to stay in third place with 1858.

The Canadian star then threw a season’s best 14.83m in the shot put to maintain his lead over Freimuth by 160, 2811 to 2651. The German decathlete produced a best put of 14.88m to stay in second, 14 points ahead of this year’s Multistars winner Martin Roe, who reached 14.99m.

This year’s world indoor bronze medallist Maicel Uibo from Estonia won the high jump, topping 2.12m on his second attempt to move up from sixth to second overall with 3495. Warner cleared 2.03m to keep his lead with 3642. Another Estonian, Karol Tilga, finished second with 2.09m to move from seventh to third with 3441.

Kai Kazmirek clocked the fastest time in the 400metres with 47.27 beating Warner who clocked 47.72. Warner ended the first day with 4565 points, 218 more than the German decathlete, who moved up from sixth into second place with 4347. Uibo ranks third after five events with 4295.

Diego Sampaolo for the IAAF