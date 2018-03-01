Ethiopian teenager Samuel Tefera provided the unexpected highlight of the Meeting Elite en Salle de Leure in Val de Reuil on Saturday (27) when he broke the world U20 indoor 1500m record* with a world-leading 3:36.05.

Tefera, who represented Ethiopia at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 after winning their national trial race, was competing in the first indoor race of his burgeoning career. But his youth and relative inexperience proved no barrier as he comfortably beat 2012 world indoor champion and 2015 world bronze medallist Abdalaati Iguider.

Tefera crossed the line in 3:36.05 to take 0.23 off the previous world U20 indoor record set by Belal Mansoor Ali in 2007. Iguider, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, finished second in 3:36.87 with fellow Moroccan Brahim Kaazouzi taking third in a PB of 3:37.15.

The other surprising record-breaking performance of the meeting came from Burkina Faso’s Fabrice Zango Hugues in the triple jump. The 24-year-old opened his series with a national indoor record of 16.65m, improving it to 16.71m in round three, 16.86m in round four and 16.96m in round five before ending his series with an African indoor record of 17.23m.

World champion Maria Lasitskene upped her own world-leading mark to 2.04m when winning the high jump in Volgograd before going on to take some close attempts at what would have been an outright personal best of 2.07m. Her leap is the highest indoor jump since 2012.

World silver medallist Danil Lysenko won the high jump meeting in Hustopece with a world-leading PB of 2.37m. Poland’s Sylwester Bednarek placed second with 2.31m with China’s Wang Yu taking third place with 2.28m.

One week after setting a world indoor 600m best, Kenya’s Michael Saruni clocked a world-leading 1:45.19 to win over 800m at the Texas Tech Invitational on Saturday. Saruni, a student at the University of Texas at El Paso, now moves to 20th on the world indoor all-time list.

More to follow...

Jon Mulkeen for the IAAF

*Subject to the usual ratification procedures