Eritrea’s Afewerki Berhane and Poland’s Karolina Nadolska impressed at the Vidovdan Road Race, one of the most prestigious road events in Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning at the IAAF Bronze Label road race in Brčko on Saturday (22).

Berhane ran with Romania’s Nicolae Soare for the first seven kilometres with Morocco’s Mourad Murafit close behind. Berhane upped the pace for the final three kilometres and Soare was able to stay with him all the way up to the final 500 metres when Berhane edged ahead, eventually winning in 29:07.

Berhane, the first Eritrean man to win in Brcko, said afterwards that he enjoyed the course but the heat and humidity prevented him from running faster.

Nadolska led the women’s race from the outset. Defending champion Katsiaryna Karneyenka tried to make a move after six kilometres but Nadolska withstood the challenge and maintained her lead to the end, winning in 33:49.

“Spectators were cheering throughout the whole race but the humidity created a lot of problems, not just for me but for all runners,” said Nadolska, who became the first Polish athlete to win in Brcko.

Leading results

Men

1 Afewerki Berhane (ERI) 29:07

2 Nicolae Soare (ROU) 29:20

3 Mourad Marofit (MAR) 29:45

Women

1 Karolina Nadolska (POL) 33:49

2 Katsiaryna Karneyenka (BLR) 33:57

3 Soukaina Atananew (MAR) 34:12