Poland’s Konrad Bukowiecki kick-started the athletics programme at the World University Games in Naples, winning the shot put with a games record of 21.54m.

The 2017 European indoor champion dominated the competition, opening with 20.63m and then improving to 21.00m in round four before unleashing his best effort in round five. He ended his series with 21.39m. USA’s Andrew Liskowitz was second with 20.49m.

Bukowiecki, who took the silver at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, added 43 centimetres to the previous games record, set in 1999 by USA’s Andy Bloom.

Paulo Andre Camilo Oliveira was a convincing winner of the men’s 100m title. The Brazilian clocked 10.09 to finish 0.14 ahead of South Africa’s Chederick van Wyk.

Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh won the women’s long jump with 6.84m with Portugal’s Evelise Tavares da Veiga taking silver with 6.61m.

There was success for the host nation as Italy’s Daisy Osakue won the discus with a lifetime best of 61.69m, beating Germany’s Claudine Vita by just 17 centimetres. Turkey’s Ozkan Baltaci, meanwhile, won the men’s hammer with 75.98m.

Jon Mulkeen for the IAAF