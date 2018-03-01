'60 seconds', the IAAF's new weekly social media and website series, kicks off today with two-time Olympic and three-time world triple jump champion Christian Taylor as the inaugural guest.

Each week, the series will present a video interview in which one of our sport's biggest stars races against the clock to answer as many questions as they can in a quick, lightning round-style format.

Taylor is known for setting the bar high. In the series premiere, he does just that, answering 14 questions, in which he reveals, among other things, what's in his gym bag and the name of the song or movie that makes him fall in love. Watch it below.

Each Monday, the videos will be broadcast on the IAAF's YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

IAAF