The 11th episode of this season's IAAF Inside Athletics is available to watch online now and features an exclusive interview with Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams.

The 16-year-old was one of the star performers at the recent IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018, where she won the 100m and 200m.

IAAF Inside Athletics is hosted by Trinidad and Tobago’s 1997 world 200m champion Ato Boldon. To watch episodes of IAAF Inside Athletics as soon as they are released, follow the IAAF World Athletics Club Facebook page.

IAAF